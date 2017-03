Man hurt in Austin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 12:09 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. His condition was stabilized.