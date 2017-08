Man hurt in Austin shooting

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when a male walked up and shot him in the back three times with a handgun, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.