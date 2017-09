Man hurt in Belmont Cragin drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking toward a bus stop in the 2300 block of North Cicero when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and called a friend, who drove him to the emergency room at Community First Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.