Man hurt in Bronzeville shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on a corner at 12:36 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Michigan when a vehicle pulled up and two people got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then left the area.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.