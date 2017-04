Man hurt in Bronzeville shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was found in a building vestibule with a gunshot wound to the leg about 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 42nd Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.