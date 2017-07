Man hurt in Burnside drive-by shooting

A man was shot Thursday night in a Burnside neighborhood drive-by attack on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. when a red vehicle drove by him in the 900 block of East 90th Street and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was listed in good condition.