Man hurt in Burnside shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Greenwood when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left foot, police said. His condition was stabilized.