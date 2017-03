Man hurt in Garfield Ridge drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 11:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Archer when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.