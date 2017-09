Man hurt in Gresham shooting

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Lowe when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said.