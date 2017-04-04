Man hurt in Gresham shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting late Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was inside a lounge at 10:44 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ashland when he got into an argument with a male, who then pulled out a gun and fired a shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was expected to be transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The suspect was in custody early Tuesday, police said.