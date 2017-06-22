Man hurt in Harvey drive-by shooting

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in south suburban Harvey.

The victim, in his 20s, was walking in the 15700 block of Turlington Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a dark-colored Dodge pulled up and at least one person inside fired three shots, said Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

A bullet went through the man’s leg and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, Howard said. He is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Howard said police have “outstanding leads” and the investigation is ongoing.