Person hurt in Lawndale shooting

A person was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The male showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to Chicago Police. His age and condition were not immediately known.

He told authorities he was shot a few blocks away in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt, but was otherwise being uncooperative with investigators, police said.