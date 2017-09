Man hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot late Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the legs and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.