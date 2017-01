Man hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was walking up the rear porch of an apartment building about 9:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Hamlin when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.