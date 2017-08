Man hurt in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Someone in a green Honda Pilot fired shots at 4:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lawndale, striking the 44-year-old man in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.