Man hurt in Marquette Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:10 p.m. and found the 22-year-old lying on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.