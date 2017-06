Man hurt in Roseland drive-by shooting

A man was hurt in drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old man was walking in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence at 12:57 p.m. when someone in a four-door, green car fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left leg and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.