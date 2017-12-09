Man hurt in West Englewood shooting

A man was shot Tuesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 42-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle at 6:25 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Wolcott when an armed male approached from the passenger’s side and started shooting, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away on foot and the victim drove away.

The man stopped the vehicle in the 4300 block of South Western, where he called for help, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.