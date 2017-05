Man hurt in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North Keeler when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.