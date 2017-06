Man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old victim was standing on a back porch at 4:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams when a male walked up from the alley and opened fire before running away, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the left forearm and left thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.