Man hurt in West Pullman shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old victim was shot in the right leg and left elbow at 10:16 a.m. in the 12800 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.