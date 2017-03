Man hurt in Woodlawn shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at 2:42 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

He was listed in good condition at the scene and was going to be taken to a hospital, police said. Further details were not immediately available.