Man in critical condition after Austin shooting, crash

A driver crashed into an Austin neighborhood home early Saturday after being shot on the West Side.

About 2 a.m., the 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 600 block of North Pine when someone walked up and shot him in the arm and back, according to Chicago Police.

He was able to drive a few blocks away but crashed into a home in the 5400 block of West Ohio, police said.

Paramedics then took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.