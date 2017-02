Man in critical condition after Bronzeville shooting

A man was shot in the head Tuesday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive at 7:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Calumet, and he was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Police said.

Additional details were not available. Area Central detectives are investigating.