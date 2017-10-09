Man in custody after being shot in gunfight in Jeffery Manor

A man was taken into custody after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire Sunday in the Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving a vehicle about 8:10 p.m. when he shot at a male who was walking in the 9500 block of South Jeffery, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The male returned fire and the 21-year-old was struck in the arm, leg and foot, police said.

The 21-year-old was in custody after being taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The male who was shot at and returned fire ran off after the shooting.