Man in custody after robbing 9th suburban TCF Bank branch

Surveillance photo of the suspect who has robbed at least nine suburban TCF Bank branches. | FBI

A man suspected of robbing at least nine suburban TCF Bank branches was taken into custody after his latest heist Tuesday evening in southwest suburban Stickney.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 6:15 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 7122 W. 40th Street, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, a black man wearing a blue jacket, red hat and dark sunglasses, was taken into custody, Croon said. He has previously been described as in his late 20s to early 30s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build.

The FBI believes the same man has robbed at least eight other suburban banks, including the same Stickney branch three other times and the same Alsip branch twice, since December. The robberies happened:

about 6:40 p.m. March 16 at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney;

about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 16 at 12001 S. Pulaski Road in Alsip;

about 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2128 S. Mannheim St. in Westchester;

shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney;

about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 10203 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park;

about 9:20 a.m. Jan. 5 at 8801 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Lawn;

about 3:20 p.m. Dec. 28, 2016, in Alsip; and

about 5:30 p.m Dec. 14 at in Stickney.

A black female accompanied the suspect during several of the robberies, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.