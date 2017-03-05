Man in custody after robbing Elmhurst gas station

A man is in custody after robbing a gas station early Wednesday in west suburban Elmhurst.

The white man in his 30s wearing a White Sox jacket entered the Shell gas station at 103 W. Third St. at 3:15 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier, according to Elmhurst police. He took cash and ran away.

A short time later, he was taken into custody in the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue, police said. He still had the proceeds of the robbery.

Charges are pending against the suspect as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.