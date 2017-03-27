Man in custody after teen shot to death in Park Forest

A man is in custody after a teen was shot to death early Monday in south suburban Park Forest.

At 4:08 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside in the 22100 block of Central Park, according to Park Forest police. They found a boy in his late teens with at least one gunshot wound showing no signs of life.

The boy, whose name was not released Monday morning pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect and the victim, and it was not a random crime, according to police.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit are assisting Park Forest police with the investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (708) 748-1309.