Man in custody after woman found shot to death in Orland Park

A man was arrested after a woman was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the garage of her southwest suburban home.

Officers performing a well-being check in the 14000 block of Sheri Lane in Orland Park found 60-year-old Mary Homolka dead in the garage with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Orland Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Homolka was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:10 p.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said. A man was in police custody Saturday as the investigation continued.