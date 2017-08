Man in grave condition after Brighton Park shooting

A man was gravely wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old was shot in the neck at 5:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 50th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in “grave” condition, police said.