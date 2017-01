Man in scuba suit dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan early Sunday on the Near North Side.

Crews responded to a call of a man in Lake Michigan near Elm Street at 2:44 a.m., Chicago Fire Department Commander Curtis Hudson said.

They found a 50-year-old man in a scuba suit in the water unresponsive and not breathing, Hudson said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Hudson said.