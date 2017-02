Man in serious condition after Calumet Heights shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a Calumet Heights neighborhood shooting late Wednesday on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., the 25-year-old was riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Oglesby when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit in the back, according to Chicago Police.

The driver took him to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.