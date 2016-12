Man in serious condition after Englewood shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded late Tuesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 10:40 p.m., the 29-year-old was inside a minivan parked in the 500 block of West 65th Place when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The shooter ran away.