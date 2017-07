Man in serious condition after Gresham shooting

A 26-year-old man was shot repeatedly in the leg early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, and he was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

The circumstances of the attack were unknown, but it was considered gang-related, police said.