Man in vehicle shot in West Humboldt Park

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Wednesday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was in a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Maple when people approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area North Detectives investigate.