Man in wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle in unincorporated McHenry

A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in unincorporated northwest suburban McHenry.

The 2016 Subaru Forester was heading east in the 700 block of Ringwood Road at 1:24 p.m. when it struck the motorized wheelchair, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The 62-year-old man in the wheelchair was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Subaru, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Both the man in the wheelchair and the driver of the Subaru were wearing their seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office.