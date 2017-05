Man indicted for 2016 Uptown bank robbery

Surveillance images of the suspect in an attempted bank robbery Sept. 23, 2016, in Uptown. | FBI

A 63-year-old man was indicted for allegedly attempting to rob a bank last September in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Carmel Cobb, of Chicago, tried to rob the American Metro Bank branch at 4878 N. Broadway on Sept. 23, 2016, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Cobb was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force on May 4, and released from custody by order of the judge on May 9, Croon said. His next status hearing is scheduled for June 6.