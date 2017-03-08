Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Englewood

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery Thursday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 8:40 p.m., the 30-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 6500 block of South Racine when someone stabbed him in the neck with an “unknown sharp object” after trying to take his property, according to Chicago Police. The person who stabbed him then ran away.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday night as Area South detectives investigate.