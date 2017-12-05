Man injured in Chatham apartment fire

A man was injured in a Chatham apartment fire early Friday on the South Side.

Crews responded about 4 a.m. to the blaze in a unit at the three-story courtyard building in the 8100 block of South Drexel, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The 54-year-old man suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and was expected to survive, fire officials said.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes. The American Red Cross was assisting an unspecified number of other residents who were displaced as crews cleared the scene.