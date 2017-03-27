Man injured in Indiana crash

An overturned semi-truck Monday morning closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 94 in northern Indiana.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Bryan Larose, was going too fast as he drove onto the interstate using the State Road 49 entrance ramp in Chesterton, Indiana, according to a preliminary investigation by Indiana state police.

The truck overturned and slid about 100 feet before it rolled onto its roof, police said. It came to a stop with its roof against the concrete barrier wall.

Larose was initially pinned inside the semi, police said. Once he got out, the driver was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana, with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.