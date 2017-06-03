Man injured in rollover crash in Jefferson Park

Chicago Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash early monday in the 5000 block of North Long. | Network Video Productions

A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Shortly after midnight, the 23-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier in the 5000 block of North Long when the car struck a parked vehicle, then flipped onto its roof, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the crash may be alcohol-related.