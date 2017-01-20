Man jailed for 22 years sues after murder charges dropped

A man filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against eight Chicago Police officers and the city after serving 22 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit.

In April 2016, the murder charges against Eddie Bolden were dropped and he was released from prison, the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported. He was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life for the 1994 murders of Irving Clayton and Derrick Frazier.

In January 1994, Irving Clayton, Derrick Frazier and his brother Clifford Frazier were attempting to sell cocaine, according to the lawsuit. The buyer fatally shot Clayton and Derrick Frazier, who were found by police in a burning car near 66th and Minerva. Clifford Frazier, who was acting as security during the drug deal, was shot in the back and ran into J & J Fish restaurant for help. Bolden was inside the restaurant playing Ms. Pac-Man and used a telephone to call 911 for Frazier.

The suit alleges the detectives investigating the shooting did not properly vet Bolden’s alibi and ignored evidence that proved his innocence. It stated officers used “flawed and suggestive identification procedures, false testimony, concealment of exculpatory evidence and other illegal tactics.”

The only evidence linking Bolden to the crime was a tainted police line up, according to the suit. No DNA evidence or witness statements connected him to the murders. Additionally, the suit claimed two firearms, which were deemed the murder weapons, were destroyed by police before Bolden’s attorney could have them independently tested.

The 11-count suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages for false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution and conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights among other counts.

A spokesman for the city’s law department could not immediately be reached Friday night.