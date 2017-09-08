Man killed, 10 wounded in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

Chicago Police investigate near East 37th Street and South Michigan Avenue, where one man was killed and five women were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was killed and at least 10 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The 28-year-old man was gunned down and six others were wounded in a single mass shooting incident at 10:37 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of East 37th Street when a group of males walked up and fired shots from the corner of the block, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 21-year-old woman shot in the left knee, a 28-year-old woman shot in the left leg and a 45-year-old woman shot in the right buttock were all taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 46-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 27-year-old woman shot in the left leg were taken to Mercy Hospital. All of their conditions were stabilized.

A seventh victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and later showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was also stabilized.

Earlier Tuesday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking about 9:45 p.m. through Ogden Park in the 6500 block of South Racine when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. His condition had stabilized.

At 9:22 p.m., several males fired shots at a 29-year-old man who was standing in an alley in the 9200 block of South Harper in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was struck in the right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking at 3:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Kedzie when a black SUV approached and another male exited the vehicle and opened fire, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the foot and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in another Calumet Heights neighborhood attack. A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of East 95th Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots in his direction, police said. The man was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center.

On Monday, five men were wounded in separate shootings in the city.