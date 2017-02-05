Man killed, 4 wounded in Monday shootings

A man was killed and four other people were injured in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Edgar Romero, 38, got out of a vehicle he was driving about 1:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 51st Street, then got into an altercation with two male passengers, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. One of the passengers then took out a gun and shot him in the head. The two passengers then got back into the car and drove southbound from the scene. Romero, who lived in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m.

Four other people were wounded in less than an hour Monday night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at 7:48 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of West Ferdinand when another vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police. The boy was struck in the leg and drove himself to the 4900 block of West Chicago, where he was picked up and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. His condition was stabilized.

About 40 minutes earlier, a man and a teenage boy were wounded in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 7:08 p.m. and found the 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy inside a home in the 2400 block of West Moffat, police said. The man was shot in the neck and collarbone and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, while the boy was shot in the hand and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Another man was shot about 6:55 p.m. in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was shot in the back and buttocks while inside a vehicle in the 8600 block of South State, according to police. He drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which four people were killed, including Romero, and 17 others were wounded by gunfire across the city.