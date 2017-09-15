Man killed, 4 wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago

A man was killed and at least four other people were wounded in shootings Thursday across the city’s South and West sides.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the South Side Englewood neighborhood found 24-year-old Dantrell Morgan about 2:10 a.m. in a grassy area in the 7100 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police. Morgan had been shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about 10:30 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived a block away from where the shooting happened.

A 47-year-old woman was wounded in the most recent shooting, which happened at 7:54 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said. She was in the 500 block of West 87th Street when someone shot her right arm from a passing vehicle with Florida license plates. The woman was in good condition and treated at the scene.

At 6:44 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of West 46th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He showed up at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. His condition was not known.

Two minutes earlier, a 22-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Someone walked up to the woman in the 100 block of South Springfield and shot her in the abdomen, police said. She was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The shooter was described as a black male between 16 and 25 years old who wore red clothing.

Thursday’s first nonfatal shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. A man, whose age was unknown, was shot three times in the right thigh in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, on Wednesday across the city.