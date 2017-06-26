Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash with squad car in NW Indiana

A man was killed and a 4-year-old girl was injured in a crash with a squad car Sunday night in northwest Indiana.

Kouts police officer Brock Moore was driving a squad car east on State Road 8 approaching Baums Bridge Road in Pleasant Township at 9:17 p.m. when he struck a Buick Regal on the driver’s side, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Buick, 45-year-old Robert Lindsey, failed to yield the right of way to the squad car, police said.

Lindsey–a Winamac, Indiana, resident–was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 4-year-old girl in his Buick was ejected from the car and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

Moore, 24, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital with head lacerations and later released, according to the sheriff’s office. He has been a Kouts police officer since February.

The sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating, according to the sheriff’s office.