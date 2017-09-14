Man killed, 6 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago

A man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

At 12:03 a.m., 40-year-old Jawon Jermaine Garrett was with a group of males in the 2300 block of West Madison on the Near West Side when two more males walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Garrett suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. He lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. An 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone fired shots from a white SUV, police said. He was struck in the left leg and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 8 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the right knee while he was walking in the 6700 block of South Honore in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, two men were wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting. They were in a vehicle at 1:02 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Essex when a male started shooting at their vehicle and they pulled over, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and walked into Jackson Park Hospital, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital. He was also listed in serious condition.

At 11:11 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip in the 4900 block of West Adams in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. The victim told investigators he “heard shots and felt pain” but did not provide additional information. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 7000 block of South Perry in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, on Tuesday across Chicago.