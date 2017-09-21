Police: Man killed, another critically wounded in Gage Park shooting

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, early Thursday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The men, both 30, were in a vehicle at 1:03 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Albany when another vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.