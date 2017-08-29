Man killed, another wounded in Bellwood shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday night in west suburban Bellwood.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 400 block of 24th Avenue, according to Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen.

Jerry MC Carter, 41, a Bellwood resident was shot in the torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 9:37 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A second man, also 41, was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Allen said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are interviewing multiple witnesses, Allen said.