Man killed, another wounded in Joliet shooting

A 47-year-old man was killed and another man injured in a shooting Friday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Ruby and Center streets at 5:18 p.m., Joliet Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said.

They found a 2006 Buick in the intersection, with Howard Blankenship inside suffering a gunshot wound to the midsection, Roechner said.

Blankenship, of Joliet, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he died at 6:06 p.m., according to Roechner and the Will County coroner’s office.

A second victim ran out of a nearby barbershop on Ruby Street and told police he had been in the vehicle with Blankenship when the shooting started, Roechner said.

He told police he ran into the barbershop and did not know where the shots came from, Roechner said. He suffered a graze wound to the ear, and was treated and released from a hospital.

No suspects were in custody Tuesday morning.